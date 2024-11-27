Constitution belongs to every Indian: Haryana Guv Dattatraya

Chandigarh: The Constitution belongs to every Indian, said Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, the Hon’ble Governor of Haryana at the Constitution Day Celebrations on the 75th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Constitution. The Hon’ble Governor also visited India’s First Museum devoted to the historical journey of India’s Constitution & the Rights and Freedoms Academy.

“I am delighted and honoured to be at this historic event on the 75th anniversary of the Adoption of the Indian Constitution. I congratulate O.P. Jindal Global University on their unique endeavour to establish the Constitution Museum, and the Right & Freedom Academy. This museum will not only help in making the students aware about the Constitution but it will also inform the public. It is my earnest hope that such a Constitution Museum be constructed in every state of India.”

“Today is also an occasion to remember the farsighted members of the First Constituent Assembly where Dr. B.R. Ambedkar framed and drafted the great Constitution which established India as the largest Republic in the world. The Constitution was written after great study, research and scholarship which was a real challenge in a diverse country like India. Today it represents the ambitions and values of 140 Million Indians!”

The Governor said in his landmark address. “As the foundation of the world’s biggest democracy, the Constitution protects the fundamental rights of its citizens based on equality, liberty and fraternity. It is the responsibility of our youth to maintain the sanctity of the Constitution. The Indian Constitution is a landmark document which defines the framework governing the Republic of India. Adopted on 26 January, 1949 it represents the collective consciousness of a new nation.

The Constitution outlines our fundamental laws which embody the values, principles, and governance framework of our country. It serves as the supreme principles that guide the state’s functioning, thus ensuring every citizen’s rights and responsibilities. With its roots grounded in historical struggles, philosophical ideals, and societal aspirations, it reflects the nation’s collective journey toward democracy, justice, and equality.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU said, “It has been the aspiration of the Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Shri Naveen Jindal to bring about wider knowledge, learning and awareness about the Indian Constitution and it was his inspiration that led to the creation of the Constitution Museum and the Rights & Freedom Academy. The museum aims to encourage young people in India, who will embark on a journey of future leadership.