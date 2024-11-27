Constitution has given equal rights to all: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said all should express gratitude to the architects of the Constitution which has ensured equal rights to everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

The Chief Minister took part in a padyatra ‘Ama Samvidhan, Ama Swabhiman’ (Our Constitution, our pride), organised by the Sports and Youth Affairs department and garlanded the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at AG Square as part of celebrations of the Constitution Day.

Addressing a gathering, Majhi said the Constitution has given respect and rights to everyone irrespective of caste, creed and religion. It has given equal rights to all sections of society. “Therefore, we should express our gratitude to the architects of our Constitution,” he said.

Noting that the Constitution is the main source of unity and integrity of the country, Majhi said all should observe the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution. All must be conscious of the sovereignty, unity and solidarity of the country at every moment, he said.

The Chief Minister also said all should respect the National Flag and National Anthem.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked people to renew their pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and protect its sanctity in letter and spirit.

The former chief minister, in a post on X, said: “Salute to the great visionaries who framed the Constitution for the largest democracy in the world. On #ConstitutionDay, let’s renew our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and protect its sanctity in letter and spirit.”