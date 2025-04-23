Live
Constitution is supreme
New Delhi: Kapil Sibal, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, has countered Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's ‘Parliament is supreme’ remark, saying neither Parliament nor the Executive is supreme.
Sibal, also the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has said on X, "The law: Neither Parliament nor the Executive is supreme. The Constitution is supreme. The provisions of the Constitution are interpreted by the Supreme Court.
That's how this country has understood the law so far." Sibal did not name the Vice President in his post. The senior jurist added that the top court's recent judgments, which some BJP leaders and the Vice-President have criticised, are consistent with our constitutional values and guided by national interest.