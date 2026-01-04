Contaminated Water Triggers Health Scare In Gandhinagar As Over 100 Fall Ill

A public health alert has been raised in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar after more than 100 people fell ill over the past five days, with officials suspecting contaminated drinking water as the cause. According to authorities, 104 patients, including several children, are currently receiving treatment at the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the Civil Hospital to review the situation and interacted with patients and their families. He said a special medical team comprising 22 doctors has been deployed to handle the cases, while senior officials, including the deputy collector, have been directed to closely monitor developments.

“At present, 104 suspected cases have been identified. The administration is strengthening treatment and surveillance, and every effort is being made to ensure better facilities for patients and their families,” Sanghavi said.

Arrangements for food and accommodation have been made for attendants of hospitalised patients, with the district collector and mayor personally overseeing the facilities. Officials noted a sharp rise in cases over the last three days, with nearly a 50 per cent increase in positive infections, most of them reported from the paediatric ward.

Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mita Parikh said all admitted patients are in stable condition. She added that water samples collected from affected localities were found to be unsafe for drinking.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation’s health department has begun door-to-door surveys in the impacted areas to trace the source of contamination. Residents have been advised to consume boiled water and home-cooked food, while chlorine tablets are being distributed to disinfect water storage tanks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose parliamentary constituency includes Gandhinagar, has spoken to the district collector multiple times during the day to review the situation and is expected to conduct another assessment later.

Officials said investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the suspected typhoid outbreak and to ensure timely and adequate medical care for all affected individuals.