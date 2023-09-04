Controversy Erupts Over DMK Leader's Comments On Sanatan Dharma And Social Justice

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister, ignited a political storm with his assertion that Sanatan Dharma opposes social justice and should be eliminated. The BJP, INDIA alliance, and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress have been targeted in response to these remarks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused INDIA alliance parties of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma for political gain, while BJP President J.P. Nadda called for the rejection of the opposition alliance for spreading division and attacking the nation's culture.



The BJP alleges that the opposition alliance's primary agenda is the complete eradication of Hindu dharma, and they deem Udhayanidhi's remarks as "hate speech," urging the Supreme Court to take action. Udhayanidhi, undeterred, states that he speaks for oppressed people and is willing to face challenges, whether in court or public opinion. He likens Sanatan Dharma to diseases and advocates for its dismantling.

The controversy has sparked debate on social media, with some accusing Udhayanidhi of calling for the "genocide" of Sanatan Dharma followers. Udhayanidhi clarifies that his speech highlights social issues, not genocide.

Udhayanidhi argues that Sanatan Dharma perpetuates inequality based on caste and religion. In response, BJP leaders criticize the opposition alliance for allegedly attacking Sanatan Dharma.

The political turmoil intensifies as leaders exchange accusations, raising concerns about religious and cultural tensions. Udhayanidhi stands by his words, emphasizing the need to address social issues caused by Sanatan Dharma. Legal action against his remarks is being explored by activists, further fueling the controversy.