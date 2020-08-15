Corona warriors working without fear, like freedom fighters: Goa CM

Panaji: If freedom fighters put their lives at stake for the independence of India, Covid-19 frontline warriors are making similar sacrifices to make Goa and India Covid-free, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

"I congratulate the doctors, nurses, police and other frontline warriors. We have to respect our Covid warriors. All of them have worked hard," Sawant said in his speech in Panaji, singling out Covid frontline warriors for praise.

"Employees of frontline departments have worked without fear and without worrying about contracting Covid. They did not fear and stay at home. Covid frontline warriors are fighting the pandemic without fear, just like our freedom fighters fought for our Independence," Sawant said.