Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested Covid-19 positive

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: The number of politicians in the country getting infected to Covid-19 is increasing day by day. Recently, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said on Twitter that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Chouhan said he was experiencing COVID symptoms, following which he got tested and the results came positive.

Taking twitter, Chouhan said, "My dear countrymen, I was having Covid-19 symptoms and after the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. My close contacts move to quarantine."

He added, "I am following all Covid-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors. I will be participating in the daily Covid-19 review meeting via video conferencing. I made every effort to avoid Corona but people used to meet on many subjects."

He further added that in his absence, the daily meetings on the state's Coronavirus preparations and measures will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, Minister of Urban Development and Administration Bhuppendra Siingh, Health Education minister Vishvas Sarang and state health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has over 7,500 active Coronavirus cases while 17,866 people have recovered after testing positive. The state's death toll stands at 791.