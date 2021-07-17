Coronavirus: Maharashtra's Thane district reports 481 new cases, twelve deaths

Thane: With the addition of 481 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,39,876, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,892.

Thane's current COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally went up to 1,18,825, while the death toll is 2,670 another official said.