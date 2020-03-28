Coronavirus news Live Updates: Telangana reports first Covid-19 death
Andhra Pradesh has...
Coronavirus death toll in India rose to 20 and 136 fresh cases are reported on Friday summing up that tally past the 900 mark.
Andhra Pradesh has reported one fresh case on Friday, and the total cases has gone up to 12 in the state. The number of cases in Telangana has gone up to 59 which includes 10 foreigners.
Meanwhile, number of fatalities in the US inches close to 1,700, pushing the global death toll to more than 27,000.
Worldwide, the cases have reached more than 595,800 of which about 131,000 have recovered.
- 28 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Telangana reports first COVID-19 death
A 74-year-old with travel history to Delhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday after he died at a private hospital in Telangana.
- 28 March 2020 3:33 PM GMT
Fake News on Opening Of Wine Shops Goes Viral In Telangana
A case has been registered against some mischievous persons for circulating a fake government order on social media that Wine Shops will be opened between 2 pm and 5.30 pm from Sunday in Telangana.
Directorate of State Excise and Prohibition said in an official statement that there was no such decision to open the wine shops taken by the government. The officials warned of stringent action against those circulating fake messages.
- 28 March 2020 1:18 PM GMT
Free dinner at Annapurna Centres in Hyderabad from tonight
The Annapurna centres in Hyderabad will provide free dinner for the people from today night during the lockdown as assured by the Telangana government. All the arrangements have been made by the government to offer free dinner to the poor at around 7 pm from tonight. Read More
- 28 March 2020 1:08 PM GMT
Akshay Kumar donates 25Crs to PM-CARES Fund
This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020
- 28 March 2020 1:05 PM GMT
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will donate Rs 25 crore worth of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQS), Azithromycin, other related drugs and hand sanitisers to support India’s fight against COVID-19.
- 28 March 2020 12:34 PM GMT
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal releases pictures of train coaches converted into isolation ward
Stepping up efforts to fight Coronavirus, Railways has converted a train coach into an isolation ward. 🛌— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 28, 2020
Take a look at a prototype of an isolation ward, ready with medical facilities, in Kamakhya in Assam, with each coach having a capacity of serving 9 patients. #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/2R7Dzd2XWm
- 28 March 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Tata Trusts committed Rs 500 crores to fight coronavirus.
The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020
- 28 March 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Baldev Singh, Sikh religious guru who returned from Italy meets 15,000. All quarantined
At least 15,000 people who may have caught the new coronavirus from a Sikh religious leader are under strict quarantine in northern India after the man died of COVID-19.
The 70-year-old guru, Baldev Singh, had returned from a trip to Europe's virus epicentre Italy and Germany before he went preaching in more than a dozen villages in Punjab state.
The guru and his two associates ignored self-isolation orders on their return from Europe, causing 15 villages to be sealed off under stricter conditions than India's nationwide lockdown