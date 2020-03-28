Coronavirus news Live Updates: Telangana reports first Covid-19 death

Coronavirus death toll in India rose to 20 and 136 fresh cases are reported on Friday summing up that tally past the 900 mark.

Andhra Pradesh has reported one fresh case on Friday, and the total cases has gone up to 12 in the state. The number of cases in Telangana has gone up to 59 which includes 10 foreigners.

Meanwhile, number of fatalities in the US inches close to 1,700, pushing the global death toll to more than 27,000.

Worldwide, the cases have reached more than 595,800 of which about 131,000 have recovered.

Stay tuned for Coronavirus Live Updates from us