Coronavirus Outbreak: UP Likely To Start Community Testing In Hotspots

Lucknow: The UP state government led by Yogi Adityanath is likely to take up community testing in hotspots, according to a report on the India Today network. Hotspots and containment zones will be sealed, and the community testing carried out to see if there has been transmission in the community.

As of Wednesday evening, Uttar Pradesh had recorded 660 cases of Coronavirus positive with 5 deaths and 50 recoveries. However, the spike in recent days continues to be a cause of worry for administrators and health officials.

Several parts of the state have been identified as hotspots including parts of Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar (NOIDA), Agra, Shamli, Meerut, Varanasi, Sitapur, Ghaziabad and Saharanpur. The Yogi government has already deployed special teams headed by senior officers to combat COVID-19 in these hotspots through an aggressive strategy.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 11,439 with 377 deaths and 1306 recoveries. Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases reporting 2687 including 178 deaths. 259 patients have recovered in the state. Delhi has also seen a sharp spike over the last few days and has recorded 1561 cases of Coronavirus positive patients with 30 deaths and 30 recoveries. Tamil Nadu has also seen a large outbreak with 1204 cases of Coronavirus positive including 12 deaths. 81 patients in the state have recovered.