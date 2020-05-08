Coronavirus: Videos From Mumbai Hospital Go Viral, BMC Orders Probe

Mumbai: Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya posted a second video from the Sion Hospital COVID-19 ward in which a patient is seen jumping out of window.

Another Video of Sion Hospital Corona Ward 5, a COVID19 Patient jumps out from Ward/Window on 3 May 9.25pm. Subsequently brought back by Security Persons. this is same ward, where Dead Bodies kept with Live Patients.



Vah re Thackeray Sarkar!!@BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 8, 2020

Earlier, a shocking video showing dead bodies wrapped in plastic bags lying next to Coronavirus positive patients at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, went viral, following which the Hospital authorities set up an enquiry committee to go into the lapse. Kirit Somaiya also retweeted the video which was posted by an MLA in which one can see patients lying next to dead bodies in Sion Hospital. The former BJP MP in another tweet said that he spoke to the person who had recorded the video and who confirmed that it was in the ward on the ground floor emergency/COVID-19 section of Sion Hospital in which dead bodies were kept alongside patients.

Nitesh Ràne has exposed the hypocrisy of BMC & Thackeray Sarkar — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 7, 2020

Earlier, reports surfaced of bodies of some patients being left unattended in Cooper Hospital's isolation and casualty wards for nearly 20 hours because attendants were unwilling to handle them.

Sion hospital authorities have promised an enquiry and action against the guilty. Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also ordered a separate probe. The probe committee set up by the BMC is expected to submit its report by Saturday.

Sion hospital authorities attributed the delay in handing over the bodies of people who died of COVID-19, among other factors, to the time which relatives take to reach the hospital. Hospital authorities admitted that this could be on account of logistical reasons including the need to arrange an ambulance and complete other formalities which may take time.

The Maharashtra government had issued a circular on May to directing hospital authorities to handover the body of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient to his or her relative within 30 minutes of death. The reality, however, is that delays become inevitable due to the time taken by relatives to reach the hospital and other factors.