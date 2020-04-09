Coronavirus War In Delhi: 20 Hotspots Identified, Sealed

Coronavirus In Delhi: The Delhi state government identified 21 hotspots in the national capital and sealed the areas completely. Many of these include large parts of sprawling neighbourhoods.

These hotspots include Nizamuddin Basti, Dilshad Garden, parts of Mayur Vihar, Shahjahanabad society, Bengali Market, Dwarka, Dinpur, Sangam Bihar, parts of Kalyan Puri, Manasara apartments in Vasundra enclave, parts of Kishan Kunj Extension, Street number 9 in Pandav Nagar, parts of Kalyanpuri, Khichripur and an apartment complex in Patparganj. Citizens in these areas would not be allowed to go out and outsiders will not be permitted to come in. Medicines and essential supplies will be home delivered to residents, it was reported.

The Delhi state government has also made it mandatory for all citizens elsewhere to wear a face mask when they step outside. The government has indicated that action would be initiated if citizens are found without face masks in public areas.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has advised its healthcare professionals to use the five N95 masks they would be given for 20 days with detailed instructions on how to rotate each mosque. The advisory from the hospital further says that a fresh set of five marks would be given after 20 days.

The Delhi government is also ramping up the random testing process in the national capital and is planning to start 1000-1500 tests per day. The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the national capital has surged to 669 with 93 cases being recorded on Wednesday.