Coronavirus: Will Centre Extend Lockdown?

New Delhi: The Union government's plan on lifting the restrictions imposed by the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus, is likely to be unveiled soon. Will the lockdown period get extended by another two weeks? This is the question doing the rounds currently as the lockdown enters its 14th day and as the Coronavirus is surfacing in your places.

The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh RK Tiwari is said to have hinted that the lockdown period could be extended if necessary. Similarly, Telangana chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the media on Monday evening that lives were more important than anything else and that a lockdown was the only weapon the country had. KCR said that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an extension of one or two weeks of the lockdown period in view of the seriousness of the situation arising out of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Centre is likely to take a decision soon in consultation with state governments across the country. The spike in Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, for instance, is a matter of concern for the state which shares borders with MP, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Chhattisgarh government is reportedly wary of the borders of the state being opened up in view of the high number of Coronavirus cases in neighbouring states, according to media reports.

Karnataka, is firm on not opening its borders currently to Kerala and the matter has reached the Supreme Court. The apex court has asked the Centre to settle the matter between the two states amicably.

Assam, is reportedly cautious about letting in people into the state in view of the sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in the state.