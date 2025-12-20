Corrective actions will be taken after probe report into IndiGo disruptions

New Delhi: Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at IndiGo, a senior official said on Friday. The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon.

In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo’s winter schedule by 10 per cent.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.

The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel’s report. “We will continuously work on it,” the official said, emphasising that efforts are underway to ensure such disruptions do not happen again.