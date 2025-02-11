Countdown for Mann’s govt has started, claims BJP

New Delhi : The BJP has intensified its attack on the AAP in Punjab, with party national general secretary Tarun Chugh claiming on Monday that the “countdown for Bhagwant Mann’s government has already started”. Chugh’s remarks came amid speculation of dissent within the AAP’s Punjab unit following the party’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Mann, state ministers and MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday, a move that has triggered political chatter. Chugh claimed that the people of Punjab are disillusioned with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“Delhi got rid of the ‘AAP-da’ (disaster) and now, the people of Punjab also want to get rid of the ‘AAP-da’. The Bhagwant Mann government has failed to tackle the liquor, sand and mining mafia,” he said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would act as a strong opposition in Punjab.

Newly-elected BJP MLA from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that Kejriwal might sideline Mann. “It is being said that Kejriwal will declare Bhagwant Mann inefficient by highlighting that he has not fulfilled promises like Rs 1,000 each for women and controlling drug abuse. Then he will take charge himself,” Sirsa claimedHe also cautioned Mann, saying, “Kejriwal is not loyal to anybody. He has betrayed everyone.” Meanwhile, Congress leaders also weighed in on the situation, with former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claiming that AAP MLAs are in touch with other parties. “Several of their MLAs are in contact with different parties. They will fall in such a manner that many will leave,” Randhawa said. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa went further, claiming, “More than 30 AAP MLAs in Punjab are in touch with us.”

However, AAP leaders dismissed these claims. Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang responded sharply to Bajwa’s remarks, saying, “Bajwa sahib is dreaming impossible dreams -- just like ‘Mungerilal ke sapne’ that will never come true. Even his own brother has joined the BJP.”

Kang also downplayed the speculation on dissent within the AAP, calling Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab MLAs a “routine strategy session”. “A party is a continuous process. Bhagwant Mann, along with our leadership, will meet our national convenor. This is part of regular discussions to shape future strategies,” he said. The growing political chatter has drawn comparisons with the 2022 scenario in Maharashtra, where Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, ultimately toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.