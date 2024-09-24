Country wants answers from BJP, RSS: Sanjay

New Delhi : AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said there was “silence” within the BJP and the RSS on the questions asked by the party’s convener Arvind Kejriwal and pressed for answers from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “The whole country wants answers from the BJP and the RSS on the five burning questions asked by Kejriwal,” Singh said. In his ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ rally at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Kejriwal presented posers to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh head, asking if he agreed with the BJP’s politics of targeting opposition parties and their governments using central agencies, and inducting leaders whom it called “corrupt” in the party.

Kejriwal also sought Bhagwat’s reply on whether the ‘rule’ of retirement at 75 years that applied to BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, applies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. Delhi BJP has retaliated by asking five questions to Kejriwal, including why he “betrayed” anti-corruption movement leader Anna Hazare and the people over the corruption issue and “did not fulfil” the promises of bringing in the institution of Lokpal.