Live
- Govt priorities misplaced: Kishan Reddy
- 80 Bodies jointly form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue protests
- After breathing fire for a year, Maratha leader Jarange-Patil backs out of polls
- Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
- TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities
- KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly
- Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature
- Howzzat! DGP opens cricket tourney for blind, eight teams to participate
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu
- Salman Khan Receives Fresh Threats: Bishnoi Gang Demands Apology or ₹5 Crore
Just In
Court directs ED to supply charge sheet, documents to accused
A court here on Monday directed the ED to supply copies of the charge sheet and other documents to the accused in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.
New Delhi : A court here on Monday directed the ED to supply copies of the charge sheet and other documents to the accused in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out the exercise by November 13, when the matter would be heard next.
Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, both currently out on bail, appeared before the court through video conferencing.
The judge was told by some of the defence counsel that they had not received soft copies of the charge sheet and other related documents.
The judge also noted the ED's submission that it needed "some more time" to supply the copy of digitised record/soft copies of remaining documents/devices to the accused.
The excise case pertains to charges of alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was scrapped subsequently.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the CBI on August 17, 2022, the ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022, to probe the alleged irregularities. Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with the case, was on September 12 granted bail by the Supreme Court.