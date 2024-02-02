Live
- Kasu Mahesh Reddy welcomes Anil Kumar Yadav as Narasaraopet MP candidate
- Govt ready to implement two more guarantees
- Nandikotkuru constituency YSRCP incharge to hold meeting with cadre
- Poonam Pandey death: Controversial actress passes away battling cervical cancer
- KCR takes oath as MLA; several legislators, leaders absent
- International Day of Human Fraternity 2024 Date, history and significance
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy slams criticism over their association
- KCR asks all BRS MLAs to meet CM in Public
- TRSMA association meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Meta Skeptical of Apple's New EU App Store Policies; Citing Difficulty in Rival Development
Just In
Court sends two persons to 4-day ED custody
The ED is conducting investigation in two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB and its criminal case stems from an FIR of the CBI and from the ACB of the Delhi government
New Delhi : A Delhi court on Thursday sent a retired chief engineer and a contractor to four-day ED custody in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board.
Special judge Bhupinder Singh sent Jagdish Kumar Arora, a retired chief engineer, and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal, both arrested on Wednesday, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate after the federal agency claimed that their custodial interrogation was required to unearth the “larger conspiracy”.
In its application seeking the accused’s seven-day custody, the ED submitted that the accused were required to be confronted with the digital data recovered during investigation.
The ED further claimed that some other people are being summoned in the case and the accused were required to be confronted with them. The federal agency had conducted raids in this case in July last year.
The ED is conducting investigation in two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB and its criminal case stems from an FIR of the CBI and from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.
The CBI FIR alleged that officials of the DJB gave “undue advantage” to NKG Infrastructure Limited while awarding tender to the
company for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electro-magnetic flow meters in connivance with officials of NBCC (lndia) Limited.
The second allegation pertains to the ACB complaint of November, 2022 where it was stated that DJB awarded a tender for setting up automotive bill payment collection machines (kiosks) in its different offices for facilitating consumers in bill payment.