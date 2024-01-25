Live
Just In
Court warns defence counsel against false pleas in Delhi riots case
New Delhi: In a hearing related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, a court has cautioned a defence counsel against making false pleas or attempting to deliberately mislead the court.
Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts was presiding over a rioting case against six accused when the incident occurred.
The court noted that while the accused Firoz Khan and five others, who were granted bail, were present in court, the advocate for the remaining five sought a passover, claiming that Khan's counsel, Mehmood Pracha, would be arriving shortly.
However, it was later stated that Pracha was unwell but on the way to court. Expressing disapproval of such practices, the judge warned against making false pleas before the court or intentionally trying to keep the court in the dark.
Despite the warning, the advocate offered to start cross-examination on behalf of the five accused, and the court agreed.
The court deferred the cross-examination for Firoz Khan, stating that his counsel was unwell and said that the accused should consider alternate arrangements.
Eventually, Pracha joined the proceedings during the cross-examination of the prosecution witness. The case is now scheduled for hearing next on February 16.