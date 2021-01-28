Covid-19 guidelines: Curbs on cinema halls, swimming pools eased

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines, allowing activities outside containment zones. The Home Ministry has mandated States and Union Territories (UT) to continue to enforce Covid containment measures and SOPs on various activities and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The guidelines issued by Home Ministry for surveillance, containment and caution, will be effective from February 1 till February 28.

AS per the new guidelines, cinema halls, which were previously permitted to house people at 50% of its seating strength, can operate at a higher capacity. A revised SOP in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the Union Home Ministry.

Swimming pools have also been opened for all. A revised order will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for this in consultation with the Home Ministry.

According to these new guidelines to be effective for February 1, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, the MHA said. All activities have been permitted outside containment zones, except a few which will be subject to strict adherence of SOPs.

The ministry also issued an order to enforce guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution from February 1 to February 28. "States/UTs mandated to continue to enforce containment measures and SOPs on various activities and Covid appropriate behaviour," it said. All activities save some have been permitted outside containment zones.

Those activities which are not allowed will be subject to the strict adherence of SOPs. Social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, and religious gatherings had earlier been permitted up to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons in closed spaces, and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces. Now, such gatherings will be allowed subject to the order of the state or union territory concerned.