COVID-19: India records 3,57,229 new cases in single day

New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833.



Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.



According to the ICMR, 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to May 3 with 16,63,742 samples being tested on Monday.

