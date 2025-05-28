Covid patient dies in Raj

Jaipur: Amid rising Covid-19 cases across the country, a 26-year-old man from Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, succumbed to the virus. The patient, who had been undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and other ailments for the past two months, tested positive for Covid-19 on May 24 and died a day later, on May 25 (Sunday).

The Medical and Health Department confirmed the death on May 26 (Monday). On May 26, eight new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan: four from Jodhpur (including three from AIIMS and one from SNMC), three from Jaipur (from Rajasthan Hospital, B Lal Hospital, and EHCC), and one from RNT Medical College in Udaipur.

With these, the total number of infections in the state this year has risen to 23. The district-wise case distribution so far includes Jaipur (6), Jodhpur (4), Udaipur (4), Didwana (3), Ajmer (2), Bikaner (1), Phalodi (1), Sawai Madhopur (1), and Others (1). On Sunday, three new cases were reported. Health authorities emphasised that the current JN.1 variant, which evolved from Omicron BA.2.86, is not considered fatal. However, they advised continued caution, especially in hospitals and crowded places, urging people to wear masks, maintain hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

As per the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 1,009 cases of Covid-19, with Kerala (430), Maharashtra (209), and Delhi (104) reporting the highest number of cases. Seven deaths have also been reported from Maharashtra (4), Kerala (2) and Karnataka (1).

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said on Monday that Covid-19 infections are increasing in India, but there is nothing to worry about as these are not severe.

Bahl also assured that the government is actively monitoring the cases. As per the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- descendants of JN.1 Covid variant in the country -- are responsible for the rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases in the country.