Crimes against women unpardonable sin says Modi

Jalgaon : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared. Modi's strong remarks follow protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur near Mumbai.

Speaking at the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Modi said the safety of women should be a priority. “The safety of mothers, sisters, and daughters is the country's priority. I have repeatedly raised this issue from the Red Fort. Be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters,” he said. Modi said that he would tell every political party and state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty should not be spared, he added. “Those helping the perpetrators of crimes against women should not be spared. Be it a hospital, school, government or police station, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. “The message should go from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will come and go, but protecting life and women's dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” Modi said.

Modi felicitated 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday, who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

The Lakhpati Didis praised PM Modi’s unprecedented schemes for women’s welfare.

"We are very proud to be Lakhpati Didis, PM Modi is doing great work for the welfare of women," said one of the beneficiaries of the scheme. Applauding PM Modi, one of the 'Lakhpati Didis' remarked, "We thank PM Modi as we are now Lakhpati."

Supporting PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, one of the 'Lakhpati Didis' said, "To support his vision, we also have a dream to make our company of 5,000 people." The PM released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHG). Lakhs of 'Lakhpati Didis' have hailed PM Modi’s unprecedented schemes for women’s welfare. PM Modi also disbursed bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore to support 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already been empowered as Lakhpati Didis, with the government's goal to elevate three crore women to this status. A Lakhpati Didi is a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an annual household income of at least Rs one lakh. This income is calculated over a minimum of four agricultural seasons or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, ensuring sustainability.