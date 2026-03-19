Criminal injured in encounter

Sambalpur: A man, booked in more than 40 criminal cases, was on Wednesday injured in an encounter with police in Sambalpur district, an official statement said.

The exchange of fire occurred in Dumchhali forest under the Rairakhol police station limits at around 5.45 am when a police team reached the area and was challenged by the man and his associates.

The criminals started firing, targeting the police party, when they were trying to flee the spot, and the police personnel retaliated, the statement said. The man and his three associates were arrested during the operation, it said.“In self-defence, the police team retaliated with controlled firing, during which the accused sustained gunshot wounds on his right leg,” the statement said. The accused, identified as Tima alias Dhaneswar Jhankar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was hiding in the dense forest for some time and did not use a mobile phone to avoid detection.

He was involved in 41 criminal cases, including robbery, offences under the Arms Act, and aluminium wire theft, the police said in the statement. The police team seized a pistol along with live ammunition, a vehicle and tools used for cutting power transmission wires.