‘Crorepati’ ex-engineer arrested
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Vigilance department on Tuesday arrested a retired engineer, a day after unearthing disproportionate assets worth crores of rupees from his possession.
Tara Prasad Mishra, the retired chief engineer of the Public Works department, was found in possession of disproportionate assets, including 10 high-value flats in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, seven costly plots, 2.55 kg of gold and 370 grams of diamond. During simultaneous raids conducted at nine locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jharsuguda on Monday, the Vigilance has also detected deposits over Rs 2.70 crore, Rs 6 lakh in cash and two luxurious cars from his possession, Vigilance officials said.
The investigation also uncovered Mishra’s visits to foreign countries like the US, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore.When asked about the source of income, Mishra could not explain satisfactorily. A corruption case was registered against the retired engineer in Bhubaneswar Vigilance police station following which he was arrested, the officials said.