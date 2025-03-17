  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now and Key Guidelines

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now and Key Guidelines
x

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now and Key Guidelines

Highlights

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2025 admit card for candidates appearing between March 21 and March 25, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2025 exam, which is scheduled between March 21 and March 25, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official NTA website.

Here’s how to download your admit card:

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Release:

Download Available: For candidates appearing between March 21 and March 25, 2025.

Steps to Download:

  • 1. Go to the official website:https://exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG
  • 2. Click the "Download Admit Card" link.
  • 3. Log in with your application form number and date of birth.
  • 4. Your admit card will appear. Download it.

Important Guidelines:

  • The admit card is provisional and doesn't confirm eligibility.
  • Eligibility will be verified during the admission process.
  • Check all details on your admit card carefully.
  • If you find any problems, contact the NTA helpdesk:
  • Phone: 011-40759000
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Do not alter the admit card in any way.
  • Admit cards for candidates after March 25, 2025, will be released later.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick