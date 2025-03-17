CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now and Key Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2025 exam, which is scheduled between March 21 and March 25, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official NTA website.

Here’s how to download your admit card:

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Release:

Download Available: For candidates appearing between March 21 and March 25, 2025.

Steps to Download:

1. Go to the official website:https://exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

2. Click the "Download Admit Card" link.

3. Log in with your application form number and date of birth.

4. Your admit card will appear. Download it.

Important Guidelines: