Live
- MLA felicitates Group 1 ranker
- Jagadish’s remarks on Speaker flayed
- Govt keeping housing promise, says MLA
- Officials act blind to LPG supply frauds
- Samsung Soundbar Users Face Major Issues After Latest Firmware Update
- Congress decries insult to Speaker, protests
- Pylon marks Bhatti’s ‘People’s March’
- Komatireddy shows his humane nature
- 5 Delhi Capitals Stars Who Can Be Match-Winners
- Retired staff hold cultural festival
CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Released: Download Now and Key Guidelines
Highlights
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2025 admit card for candidates appearing between March 21 and March 25, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2025 exam, which is scheduled between March 21 and March 25, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official NTA website.
Here’s how to download your admit card:
CUET PG 2025 Admit Card Release:
Download Available: For candidates appearing between March 21 and March 25, 2025.
Steps to Download:
- 1. Go to the official website:https://exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG
- 2. Click the "Download Admit Card" link.
- 3. Log in with your application form number and date of birth.
- 4. Your admit card will appear. Download it.
Important Guidelines:
- The admit card is provisional and doesn't confirm eligibility.
- Eligibility will be verified during the admission process.
- Check all details on your admit card carefully.
- If you find any problems, contact the NTA helpdesk:
- Phone: 011-40759000
- Email: [email protected]
- Do not alter the admit card in any way.
- Admit cards for candidates after March 25, 2025, will be released later.
Next Story