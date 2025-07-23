  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Curb fee exploitation in private educational institutions: Student organisations demand

Curb fee exploitation in private educational institutions: Student organisations demand
x
Highlights

Call for schools, junior colleges bandh today

Wanaparthy: Student organisations on Tuesday demanded action be taken to stop ‘exploitation’ through exorbitant fee in private educational institutions. Schools and junior colleges ‘bandh’ on Wednesday must be made a success, they said.

PDSU State assistant secretary K P Kumar, SFI district secretary and AISF town in-charge Vamshi made the demand.

They called for the bandh to protest unresolved issues in the education sector.

The demands are: enact a fee regulation act; fill vacant posts of teachers, MEOs; implement the mid-day meal scheme in intermediate colleges;release pending scholarships and fee reimbursement funds; provide infrastructure and funding to all government institutions; release pending mess and cosmetic charges; construct own buildings for hostels; change unscientific time management system introduced in Gurukuls; release pending dues under the best available scheme; provide free bus passes for students; fill vacant posts in government junior colleges; pass a resolution in the Assembly to prevent implementation of NEP-2020 in Telangana.

Student leaders including SFI’s Ramakrishna, PDSU’s Anil and AISF’s Vamshi, were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick