Curb fee exploitation in private educational institutions: Student organisations demand

Wanaparthy: Student organisations on Tuesday demanded action be taken to stop ‘exploitation’ through exorbitant fee in private educational institutions. Schools and junior colleges ‘bandh’ on Wednesday must be made a success, they said.

PDSU State assistant secretary K P Kumar, SFI district secretary and AISF town in-charge Vamshi made the demand.

They called for the bandh to protest unresolved issues in the education sector.

The demands are: enact a fee regulation act; fill vacant posts of teachers, MEOs; implement the mid-day meal scheme in intermediate colleges;release pending scholarships and fee reimbursement funds; provide infrastructure and funding to all government institutions; release pending mess and cosmetic charges; construct own buildings for hostels; change unscientific time management system introduced in Gurukuls; release pending dues under the best available scheme; provide free bus passes for students; fill vacant posts in government junior colleges; pass a resolution in the Assembly to prevent implementation of NEP-2020 in Telangana.

Student leaders including SFI’s Ramakrishna, PDSU’s Anil and AISF’s Vamshi, were present.