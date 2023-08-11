Curfew Eased in Nuh After Communal Clashes, But Lingering Tensions Persist Among Residents

Residents of Nuh ventured out cautiously on Thursday as authorities relaxed the curfew for eight hours. This marked the first relaxation since the communal clashes on July 31, which prompted prohibitory orders and an internet shutdown in the district. While the district administration aspires for complete curfew removal, certain locals remain doubtful. They cite a prevailing atmosphere of tension stemming from police actions, heightened political rhetoric, and contentious social media content.

Amidst these conditions, concerns have arisen over an upcoming panchayat scheduled in Khera village by right-wing groups, focused on the Nuh violence and set for August 13. Krishan Kumar, the police spokesperson, confirmed that all relevant information regarding the panchayat had been shared with the deputy commissioner. He emphasized the presence of paramilitary and police forces in Nuh to prevent any breach of law and order.

Nuh's deputy commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata, clarified that the curfew remains active under Section 144 of the CrPC. He stated unequivocally that gatherings will not be permitted.

Despite prevailing uncertainty, residents expressed relief at the opportunity to reopen their businesses during this limited curfew relaxation. Aarif Akhtar, owner of a grocery store at Nuh Chowk on the Nuh-Tauru road, reported that they opened their shops upon learning of the curfew relaxation. They noted a positive response, including purchases by paramilitary personnel who require daily essentials.

While most shopkeepers accepted cash payments due to ongoing internet service suspension, a fleet of around ten autorickshaws stationed near the district court awaited customers destined for Sohna in Gurgaon. Aashiq Ahmed, an autorickshaw driver, expressed hope that his earnings would facilitate his return home.

Despite these developments, an air of apprehension still prevails. Aziz Akhtar, an advocate, voiced concerns that unforeseen events could recur in Nuh. While he trusts the presence of central forces to manage situations diligently, he also pointed to the role of controversial social media content and videos that circulated before the violence erupted in Nuh.

Residents have observed that the recent tranquility has been disrupted by the challenges of recent events, and the community longs for a return to the peace and harmony that once prevailed. The district magistrate announced another 8-hour curfew relaxation from 7 am to 3 pm in Nuh on Friday, further revealing the delicate balance of order and restoration in the district.