State govt to examine Basa brothers’ proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has agreed to consider proposals submitted by former National Monuments Authority chairman Kishor Basa and Ashok Basa, chair of Strategic Planning Committee of World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WEFO). The proposals focus on cultural preservation, tribal development and long term water security in the State.

At a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the State administration directed the departments concerned to study the recommendations and initiate follow-up action, particularly in heritage conservation, tourism promotion, tribal welfare and water resource management. Prof Kishor Basa presented the recommendations discussed during their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on November 18. The proposals focused on socio-cultural and educational development of Mayurbhanj district. These included establishment of a National Institute of Tribal Development (NITD) at Rairangpur, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, leveraging its strategic location near tribal-dominated regions of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Kishor Basa also proposed creation of a National Centre for Jhumar at Baripada, an important form of intangible cultural heritage practised across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam. He also sought setting up an Archaeological Museum at Khiching under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for improved preservation, display and promotion, given its national importance. He said these proposals will strengthen tribal empowerment, heritage conservation and regional development.

Ashok Basa sought reformation and restructuring of water governance in Odisha. He highlighted that India is facing an unprecedented water crisis, with projections indicating severe shortages by 2050 and significant impacts on GDP. According to national vulnerability assessments, Odisha remains at high risk due to groundwater depletion, inefficient agricultural water use and climate variability, Ashok Basa added. He proposed creation of Odisha State Water Management Authority (OSWMA) as a nodal body to coordinate water demand and supply across departments.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg; Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water department Girish SN; Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism department Balwant Singh were among others present.