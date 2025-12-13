  1. Home
Passenger held with two endangered monkeys at airport

  • Created On:  13 Dec 2025 6:09 AM IST
Passenger held with two endangered monkeys at airport
Bengaluru: A passenger who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here from Bangkok has been arrested for allegedly smuggling two Red-Shanked Doucs -- an endangered monkey species -- and the animals were also seized, the Customs officials said on Friday. The arrest was made on December 10, they added, but they have not revealed the identity of the arrested person. A passenger who arrived from Bangkok with 2 endangered Red-Shanked Douc "concealed in his checked-in baggage," was intercepted.

BengaluruWildlife SmugglingRed-Shanked DoucEndangered SpeciesAirport Seizure
