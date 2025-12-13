Laxman Munda opposes triple hike in MLAs’ salary

Bhubaneswar: Fromamong the 147 members of the Odisha Assembly, only one MLA has objected to the nearly three-fold hike in the salaries and allowances of lawmakers. The CPI(M)’s lone MLA, Laxman Munda from Bonai constituency in Sundargarh district, has criticised the passage of the Bills that raised the monthly emoluments of members from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh.

The Bills were passed unanimously on December 9 with the support of Independents as well as BJD, BJP and Congress MLAs. Munda was not present in the House when the Bills were passed as he was with agitating teachers who have been sitting on dharna seeking regularisation of their service and higher pay.

“I had opposed the four Bills in the committee meeting held to raise the salary and allowance of MLAs, ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker,” Munda told reporters on Thursday.

A four-time MLA elected in 2004, 2014, 2019 and 2024, Munda comes from a tribal family and is known for his Leftist ideology. He said that while Odisha lags behind several states in minimum wages for workers, its MLAs will now draw the highest salaries and allowances in the country.

Odisha CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahi also criticised the lawmakers, alleging that those who call themselves public servants had “tripled their own allowances”. Panigrahi said thousands of ASHA, Anganwadi workers, cook-cum-helpers, sikhya sahayaks, teachers and other employees are sitting in protest on Gandhi Marg road, braving the biting chill making genuine demands. “The government did not meet the demands of any of them, but the MLAs raised their salary and allowances,” he said.

While an MLA’s salary will be Rs 90,000, s/he will also get Rs 75,000 as constituency/secretarial allowance, Rs 50,000 conveyance allowance, Rs 10,000 towards books, journals and periodicals, Rs 20,000 electricity allowance, Rs 50,000 as fixed travelling allowance, Rs 35,000 medical allowance and Rs 15,000 telephone allowance, the provision of the Bill said.

Similarly, an ex-MLA will get Rs 1.17 lakh as pension which includes Rs 80,000 pension, Rs 25,000 medical allowance and Rs 12,500 travelling allowance. For each term, an MLA will get an additional Rs 3,000, the new provision said.

According to the Bills passed, the Chief Minister will get Rs 3,74,000 per month while Assembly Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister are entitled to receive Rs 3,68,000, Deputy Speaker and Minister of State Rs 3,56,000 each. Cabinet ministers and the Leader of the Opposition will get Rs 3,62,000 each per month.

The government chief whip and his/her deputy will get Rs 3,62,000 and Rs 3,50,000 per month, respectively.