Live
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
Curfew, shutdown cripple normal life in Manipur
Imphal: Normal life was badly affected in five valley districts of Manipur on Monday due to the indefinite curfew and 10-day shutdown, called by the...
Imphal: Normal life was badly affected in five valley districts of Manipur on Monday due to the indefinite curfew and 10-day shutdown, called by the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.
To control the prevailing situation, the state government has banned mobile Internet and data services on Saturday midnight for five days and imposed an indefinite curfew in five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.
Arambai Tenggol has called the 10-day shutdown in Manipur from Sunday to protest against the arrest of their leader by central security agencies.
Arambai Tenggol leader Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Imphal for his criminal activities which include several acts of grave nature and involvement in unlawful activities and criminal cases registered against him, a police statement said on Sunday.
Singh was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on March 3, 2025 for his involvement in various criminal activities including cross-border smuggling of arms.
Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Manipur’s valley region, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts since Saturday night, after the CBI arrested Singh.