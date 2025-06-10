Curfew, shutdown cripple normal life in Manipur

Imphal: Normal life was badly affected in five valley districts of Manipur on Monday due to the indefinite curfew and 10-day shutdown, called by the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.

To control the prevailing situation, the state government has banned mobile Internet and data services on Saturday midnight for five days and imposed an indefinite curfew in five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Arambai Tenggol has called the 10-day shutdown in Manipur from Sunday to protest against the arrest of their leader by central security agencies.

Arambai Tenggol leader Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Imphal for his criminal activities which include several acts of grave nature and involvement in unlawful activities and criminal cases registered against him, a police statement said on Sunday.

Singh was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on March 3, 2025 for his involvement in various criminal activities including cross-border smuggling of arms.

Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Manipur’s valley region, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts since Saturday night, after the CBI arrested Singh.