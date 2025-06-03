Current Covid wave unlikely to strain hospitals

New Delhi: With India witnessing nearly 4,000 active Covid-19 cases, health experts have urged the public not to panic, stating that the current surge is unlikely to cause a higher burden on hospitals. As per the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, there are 3,961 active Covid cases. The number of deaths across multiple states, since January 1, 2025, surged to 32. Meanwhile, 2,188 patients were discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours, indicating an improvement in recovery.

"It is highly unlikely that the current infection can cause a higher burden on the hospitals. Hence, there is no need to panic. However, the sentinel surveillance system needs to be strengthened in order to catch the outbreak in the earlier phase," says Dr Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi.

States currently reporting the highest number of active infections include Kerala (1,435), Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331).

This fresh wave has been caused by two new coronavirus variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, mutations of the Omicron offspring JN.1 variant. Both were found in India, as per data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health.