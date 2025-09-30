Cuttack Durga Puja famous for gold, silver filigree work

Cuttack: Cuttack Durga Puja is renowned worldwide for its exquisite gold and silver filigree work. The ornaments adorning the goddess and the backdrop of the idols are crafted from gold and silver, showcasing remarkable artistry.

Monday marks Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, when goddess Durga is believed to descend to earth. According to Vedic rituals, after priests invoke life into the idol through sacred chants (Prana Pratishtha), the ghata sthapana (installation of the sacred pot) is performed. Following this, the eyes of the goddess are ceremonially drawn (Chakshu Daan), signifying the official start of the Saptami Puja.

Ranjan Biswal, a member of the Haripur Pithapur Puja Committee, said: “It is a very old Durga Puja committee. The silver and gold work has been done on the statue. We have dedicated this pandal to Operation Sindoor. The puja is being offered in memory of families who have sacrificed their lives, and we pray for the long life of their family members.”

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh added: “For Durga Puja, we make unique arrangements. To make it a grand success, all political parties and religious groups are involved. People from every religion and community participate. It is a great experience to be here. Visitors come from various parts of the country.”

Maha Saptami holds special significance as it marks the beginning of Maa Durga’s battle against the demon king Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. This battle concludes with Vijaya Dasami. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped in the fierce form of Kaalratri, a powerful manifestation of Adi Shakti. Devotees believe worshipping her removes fear, negativity, and obstacles from life.

While Durga Puja is celebrated nationwide, Maha Saptami is especially significant in eastern India, including West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Tripura. Pandals come alive with grand idols, decorations, and cultural performances. Families gather for traditional feasts, prayers, and community bonding. Across India, devotees observe fasting, chant mantras, and wear auspicious colours dedicated to the day.