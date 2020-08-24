CWC Meeting Highlights: Top 10 Developments

-Activists shout slogans outside party office

Congress workers in Delhi shouted slogans outside the party office. He demanded that the party president should be from the Gandhi family. Congress worker Jagdish Sharma said, 'We want the party president from the Gandhi family. If an outsider is made president then the party will be destroyed and broken. '

-Sonia offered to resign

At the meeting, the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi has expressed her desire to resign from the post of president. She asked to start the process of replacing me. According to sources, Sonia asked the CWC members to initiate discussions regarding the process of relieving them from the duties of the party president.

-Manmohan Antony appealed to Sonia to continue in the post

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior party leader AK Antony have appealed to Sonia Gandhi to continue in office till the next party president is elected.

-Rahul Gandhi raised questions at the time of sending the letter

Sonia Gandhi says that she has given a note to KC Venugopal (reply to a letter written by some senior Congress leaders to the party leadership) and they will read it. Rahul Gandhi criticized it by party colleagues while referring to the letter. Rahul Gandhi said why the letter (on party leadership) was sent when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital.

-CWC meeting is the place to discuss the letter and not the media: Rahul Gandhi

According to sources, during the CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that the letter (Sonia Gandhi about the party leadership) was written when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis. The correct place to discuss what is written in the letter was the CWC meeting and not the media.

-Kapil Sibal hit back at Rahul

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that this was done (due to collusion with BJP) (letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership). To this, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal replied, "Rahul Gandhi says that we are working together with BJP." Presented the right side of the Congress party in Rajasthan High Court Defended the party in Manipur to topple the BJP government. Never in the last 30 years has made a statement in favor of BJP on any issue. Still we can meet BJP. '

-Will resign on proving Rahul's point: Ghulam Nabi

Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that if Rahul Gandhi's statement of collusion with the BJP is proved, he will resign from his post.

-Surjewala clarified on statements of collusion with BJP

Rahul Gandhi, while targeting the leaders who wrote letters about the change in leadership, termed it as collusion with the BJP. On which senior leaders like Sibal and Azad protested. Now the party's national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has given the clarification. He said, 'Mr. Rahul Gandhi's talk did not mean that nor did he say so. Please do not get confused by false media interaction or misinformation. But yes, we all have to fight together against Modi government and not against hurting each other or against Congress.

-Sibal withdrew tweet

After Surjewala's clarification, Kapil Sibal said, "Rahul Gandhi personally informed me that he has never said so, so I withdraw my tweet."

-Take Rahul Gandhi's command in your hands: Ahmed Patel

According to sources, during the meeting, senior party leader Ahmed Patel asked Rahul Gandhi to take the command of the Congress party in his hands.

-How long will Muslim leaders remain slaves of Congress leadership: Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the Congress over allegations of nexus with the BJP in the Congress. Owaisi said, 'Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's B team. Now, the former president of his own party is saying that he (Ghulam Nabi) has signed the letter and colluded with the BJP. Muslim leaders who are wasting their time in Congress should think about how long they will remain slaves of the Congress leadership.

-These leaders demanded change

The leaders who signed the letter include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of Congress, former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Minister Mukul Wasnik, Kapil Sibal, M Veerappa Moily, Shashi Tharoor, MP Manish Tiwari, former MP Milind Deora, Jitin Prasad, Sandeep Dixit. The letter also signed the former heads of party units Raj Babbar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Kuldeep Sharma.

-Full confidence in Sonia and Rahul's leadership '

Those who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi regarding the party leadership have said in the CWC meeting that they have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Sources gave this information. According to sources, those leaders said, 'There were some concerns for the betterment of the organization, the letter was written to reveal them. We have full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.