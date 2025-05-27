Cyber command centre to be set up in BBSR

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Monday said a cyber command centre will be set up in Bhubaneswar to strengthen the investigation of digital crimes in the State. He also said the State government has sanctioned the setting up of 20 new cyber crime and economic offence police stations. Odisha currently has 14 cyber police stations.

“The cyber command centre will play an important role to control and detect cyber crimes, and provide immediate police assistance to the victims,” Khurania told reporters. The DGP was speaking after the inauguration of a training programme on cyber crime investigation and cyber intelligence for police personnel here.

“In order to deal with the invisible (cyber) criminals, it is very important for police officers to enhance their skills and undergo continuous training,” Khurania said. Such training programmes on cyber crime investigation will also be organised at the district level in the coming days, he said, adding, all categories of police officers will participate in the exercise.

Khurania said there have been a surge in cyber crimes such as online investment frauds, financial scams, identity theft, digital arrest and the exploitation of children and elderly. He said the State police is conducting large-scale campaign to raise awareness and prevent such offences.

Such sessions aim to enhance investigative skills and improve operational efficiency in handling cyber crime cases.

Emphasising the need for continuous training, Khurania said, “To combat invisible criminals in the digital world, it is essential for police personnel to develop their capabilities and stay updated with the latest technologies and investigative techniques.” He urged the participating officers to apply the knowledge and skills gained through training in their field work.

Calling for renewed dedication, the DGP encouraged the officers to serve the people of Odisha by combating cyber crime with confidence and competence.