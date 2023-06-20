Cyclone Biparjoy: Rajasthan CM visits flood affected areas

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday visited Barmer, Chauhtan and Sanchore areas to take stock of the situation caused by Biparjoy cyclone.

In Sanchore, Gehlot conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected area, after which he met the flood victims and listened to their grievances.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the storm and flood, the government has deployed 25 teams of SDRF and NDRF. "The teams did a good job in the flood affected area," he said.

The CM said: "Scores of kutcha houses have been damaged due to the floods. Many other houses have also been damaged. Everyone will be given compensation as per the rules after the survey is done."

He said that 62 people were rescued on Monday night in Rajthal Bisalpur village of Jalore district.

"No one has died due to the Biparjoy cyclone. The water level has increased in rivers as well as in drains. People should refrain from going near rivers and streams," he said.

In Barmer district, Gehlot, while interacting with the flood victims, said that the government is taking Cyclone Biparjoy seriously. "However, there has been damage to kutcha houses, livestock and school buildings. Constant coordination is being maintained with the officials of the Meteorological Department," he said.

The Chief Minister said that more than 15,000 people were shifted even before Biparjoy struck. "About 2000 people have been rescued by the rescue teams and taken to safer places. Along with the Army, 17 teams of SDRF and 8 teams of NDRF have also played an important role in the relief and rescue operations. Instructions have also been given to the officials for speedy repair of damaged roads, power poles and transformers in the state."