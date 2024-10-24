Cyclone Dana: ICG on high alert

New Delhi : The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has implemented a series of preventive measures to safeguard lives and property loss ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Dana. The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone’s impact.

The Ministry of Defence said that ICG has tasked ships, aircraft, and remote operating stations at West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter.

The ICG has also mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea. ICG personnel are working in coordination with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response.