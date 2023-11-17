Cyclonic storm to cross Bangladesh, rain forecast in coastal Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Friday and cross the Bangladesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

A depression intensified into the deep depression on Thursday and was moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 17 kmph. It lay centred around 390 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 320 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha at 8.30 am on Thursday.

‘’The system is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours and cross the Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara in the early hours on Saturday, with wind speed of 55-65 km, gusting up to 75 kmph,’’ the bulletin stated.

Under its influence, many parts of Odisha, particularly the coastal region, will experience heavy rainfall, with wind blowing between 40 kmph and 70 kmph, an IMD official said.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and at one or two places in the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar on November 17 and 18.

IMD Bhubaneswar scientist Uma Shankar Das said, “after the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, there is every possibility of heavy rainfall in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. He said the neighbouring districts are also likely to experience rainfall.

The system is also likely to bring in heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal, and in Tripura and Mizoram till Friday, while Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya will receive downpour till Saturday, the Met department said.

Fishermen were advised against venturing into deep seas till November 18 as sea conditions will remain rough during the period.

‘’Guidance from various numerical models is indicating north-northeastwards movement towards Bangladesh coast. Peak intensification is suggested up to marginal cyclone stage,’’ the agency added.