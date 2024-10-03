Dahod rape-murder case: Gujarat Police file 1,700-page charge sheet

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police on Thursday filed a 1,700-page charge sheet in the court against the school principal who was arrested for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Dahod.

The charge sheet was prepared in a record of ten days. It includes the testimony of 150 witnesses and incorporates advanced forensic evidence, according to Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi.

On September 23, the six-year-old Class 1 student in Dahod district was choked to death, allegedly by her school's principal, after she resisted his attempts to assault her sexually. He then dumped her body in the school's compound and her bag and shoes near the classroom.

The police used cutting-edge forensic techniques, including digital evidence, forensic DNA analysis, and forensic biological analysis, to build a solid case against the accused, 55-year-old Govind Natt.

Forensic experts utilized epithelial cells found at the crime scene to confirm the accused’s involvement through DNA testing. These microscopic cells recovered from physical contact during the crime played a key role in linking the suspect to the crime.

“The charge sheet, supported by forensic evidence and eyewitness testimonies, aims to ensure the harshest punishment for the accused and brings the case closer to justice,” officials shared.

In addition to DNA analysis, forensic psychological profiling, drone crime scene mapping, and forensic statement analysis were used to reconstruct the crime and analyze witnesses' testimonies. The technology provided critical insights into the sequence of events, offering a psychological understanding of how the crime unfolded.

A forensic chemistry test was performed to determine if the minor victim had been poisoned. Additionally, forensic vehicle analysis revealed that the vehicle used in the crime had been washed in an attempt to destroy evidence, but traces were still found and analyzed. Further forensic voice spectrography was conducted, uncovering recordings of the accused threatening a witness further bolstered the case.

Minister Sanghvi emphasized that these forensic techniques are indispensable in gathering scientific evidence, especially in cases where direct witnesses are unavailable. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Nair was appointed to ensure the swift and strict prosecution of the accused.