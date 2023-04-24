Dairy has immense possibilities for growth: President Murmu

Karnal (Haryana): Dairy has immense possibilities for growth, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Chairing the 19th convocation ceremony at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) here, she conferred degrees on 544 students, including gold medals.

While congratulating the students, Murmu said with these degrees, a new chapter has been started in their life and each one of them should continue the streak of learning new things along with making significant contributions to the welfare of the people.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the 19th convocation of ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute at Karnal

The President urged the students to contribute significantly to the progress of the nation and become entrepreneurs along with getting employment in the dairy industry. There are immense possibilities for growth in this field and they should take advantage of these possibilities.

She said India is the largest producer of milk in the world. India accounts for about 22 per cent of the world's milk production. The dairy sector contributes about 5 per cent to the country's GDP and provides livelihood to 8 crore families directly and indirectly from the dairy industry.



With the participation of more than 70 per cent, women are playing a significant role in the dairy sector.

"Women empowerment is playing a significant role in the management of the dairy industry. More than 70 per cent of participants in the dairy sector are women. It is a matter of happiness that today more than one-third of the degree awardees are girls and 50 per cent of the gold medalists are also girls. The dairy sector holds special importance in making women self-reliant and in bringing changes in their social and economic status," she said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said the National Dairy Research Institute has a rich history of excellence in research and education in dairy science, animal husbandry and allied areas.

He said it is a matter of great pride that Haryana rakned second in terms of milk production in the country. "NDRI Scientists had achieved a new milestone by producing the country's first Indigenous cow clone calf."

He said the Indian dairy industry has immense potential to contribute to the economic development of the country and improve the lives of millions. With the right policies, investment and innovation, India can become a global leader in the dairy industry, and the time is right for a second white revolution, said Dattatraya.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government would provide loans to unemployed youth who are interested in running a dairy industry. This step will certainly prove to be resourceful in ensuring their contribution in milk supply to the country apart from giving them self-employment opportunities, he added.