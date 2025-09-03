Daksh Gupta AI startup CEO, a young AI CEO India, is gaining attention for his controversial approach to work. As the 23-year-old co-founder and CEO of Greptile, a US-based AI startup, he’s become a viral AI entrepreneur thanks to his outspoken “Daksh Gupta 9-9-6 rule” — advocating a work schedule of 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, with no emphasis on work-life balance .

Gupta, a Georgia Tech graduate, insists this rigorous schedule is a mindset shift—not just about working long hours, but also about living a disciplined lifestyle that includes fitness, early marriage, sleep tracking, and a diet of steak and eggs .

He’s transparent with job applicants: in the very first interview, he clearly states that Greptile offers no work-life balance. “Typical workdays start at 9 am and end at 11 pm, often later—they work Saturdays, sometimes Sundays,” he said, making sure candidates know what they’re signing up for.

Gupta defends this intense culture as part of the startup’s growth “launch phase.” He compares it to a rocket launch: short-term intensity meant to push the company to escape velocity, and not meant to last forever. While critics accuse him of promoting burnout and toxic work environments, Gupta responds that many others thrive with more balanced work—and actually recommends work-life balance to his competitors.

He’s also stirred strong reactions online—with some users condemning the grind culture, others praising his honesty. One vivid stat: following his announcement, his inbox filled with “20% death threats and 80% job applications” .

This young AI CEO India, Daksh Gupta of Greptile, has become a viral AI entrepreneur for his unapologetic advocacy of the Daksh Gupta 9-9-6 rule—a demanding work-life model that rejects balance in favor of discipline and rapid growth.