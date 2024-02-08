Darjeeling Woman Allegedly Assaulted And Burned By Man In Delhi; Accused Arrested

A female resident of Darjeeling reportedly endured sexual assault and suffered burns from hot lentils poured on her by a 28-year-old man identified as Paras Shahi from Uttarakhand. The accused, employed as a cook at a dhaba in Delhi, was apprehended by the police following the incident.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Kumar, the authorities received a PCR call on January 30 at 4 pm reporting an assault on a woman. Upon arrival at the scene, police personnel transported the victim to AIIMS for medical attention.

During the investigation, the victim revealed that she had established contact with the accused through social media, leading to a friendship between them. She disclosed that in early January, she intended to travel from Darjeeling to Bengaluru via Delhi by train for a job opportunity as a domestic worker. However, she had a one-day stopover in the capital. Subsequently, the accused persuaded her to remain in Delhi, promising her employment. Consequently, she resided with him in a rented accommodation. Allegedly, the accused subjected her to physical abuse over time, culminating in sexual assault in the past week. Additionally, she claimed that he inflicted burns on her by pouring hot lentils on her during one incident.

DCP Ankit Kumar outlined that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (unnatural offences), reflecting the severity of the charges against the accused.