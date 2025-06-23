Deadly Suicide Attack Strikes Damascus Church, Killing 20 Worshippers

A devastating suicide bombing rocked the Mar Elias Church in Damascus's Dweila district on Sunday, June 22, claiming the lives of at least 20 worshippers and leaving dozens more wounded during evening prayers.

The tragic incident unfolded when an extremist entered the religious facility and opened fire on congregants before detonating an explosive vest, according to Syria's Interior Ministry. The attack occurred as faithful gathered for their regular worship service in the neighborhood located on Damascus's periphery.

Health Ministry officials, as reported by state news agency SANA, confirmed that a minimum of 15 individuals sustained injuries in the blast. However, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights suggested the total casualty count could reach 30 people, though they did not provide specific breakdowns. Local media outlets indicated that children were among those harmed in the assault.

This marks the first incident of its kind to occur in Syria in several years, coming at a particularly sensitive time as Damascus operates under de facto Islamist governance while attempting to secure minority community support. The new leadership under President Ahmad al-Sharaa faces ongoing challenges in establishing control throughout the nation, with growing concerns about dormant extremist cell activities in the conflict-ravaged country.

An eyewitness named Rawad provided testimony to The Associated Press, describing how he observed the perpetrator approaching the church alongside two accomplices who subsequently fled the scene. "He was shooting at the church, then went inside the church and blew himself up," the witness recounted while driving near the location during the attack.

While no organization has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, Syrian authorities have attributed the assault to an Islamic State affiliate. The Interior Ministry's statement detailed how the attacker fired upon worshippers before triggering the explosive device, corroborating several eyewitness accounts.

Emergency responders and security personnel quickly arrived at the scene, where they encountered panicked survivors in distress. Heart-wrenching images emerged showing distraught individuals, including one woman who collapsed in grief. State media photographs revealed the church's interior covered in debris and bloodstains, with pews damaged from the explosion's impact.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa strongly denounced the incident, characterizing it as a terrorist act that contradicts the values uniting Syrian society. In a social media statement on X platform, he emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to equal citizenship rights and pledged comprehensive efforts to combat criminal organizations while protecting civilian safety.

The attack raises significant concerns about security stability in Syria as the country continues navigating its post-conflict transition period under new leadership attempting to reassure diverse religious communities about their safety and protection.