  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Death of crows sparks concern in TN town

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 7:16 AM IST
Death of crows sparks concern in TN town
X

Dindigul: The death of many crows in Vedasandur in Dindigul district over the last few days has caused health-related apprehensions among the local people but officials said there was no need to worry and that a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the spate of deaths.

Minister for Health Ma Subramanian on Tuesday allayed concerns stating there was no risk to the public due to the crow deaths. Officials also dismissed reports of mass deaths numbering up to 100.

While there have been deaths of one or two crows recently, only on February 8, about six to seven crows died, causing some anxious moments to the public, they said.

The Vedasandur taluk in the district is home to several old trees, attracting a large number of birds, including crows, officials added. "There have been deaths of one or two crows, and not as mentioned in some media reports of about 100.

On February 8, about six to seven crows died. We got information about the dead crows. We collected them and buried them," the official said.

Tags

crow deathsDindigulpublic health concernsgovernment clarificationbird mortality probelocal environmental issue
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Promote arts to nurture student talent: Padma Subrahmanyam

Renowned dance scholar Dr Padma Subrahmanyam addressing the participants of the Youth Festival held by National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Tuesday

Promote arts to nurture student talent: Padma Subrahmanyam

National News

More
Share it
X