Death of crows sparks concern in TN town

Dindigul: The death of many crows in Vedasandur in Dindigul district over the last few days has caused health-related apprehensions among the local people but officials said there was no need to worry and that a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the spate of deaths.

Minister for Health Ma Subramanian on Tuesday allayed concerns stating there was no risk to the public due to the crow deaths. Officials also dismissed reports of mass deaths numbering up to 100.

While there have been deaths of one or two crows recently, only on February 8, about six to seven crows died, causing some anxious moments to the public, they said.

The Vedasandur taluk in the district is home to several old trees, attracting a large number of birds, including crows, officials added. "There have been deaths of one or two crows, and not as mentioned in some media reports of about 100.

On February 8, about six to seven crows died. We got information about the dead crows. We collected them and buried them," the official said.