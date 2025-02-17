Live
Just In
DEATH TOLL 18: 2-member panel to probe stampede
The Railways on Sunday constituted a two-member committee to probe the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed lives of 18 people.
New Delhi: The Railways on Sunday constituted a two-member committee to probe the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed lives of 18 people. The panel was constituted in the wake of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw order to initiate a high-level inquiry into the tragic incident. Besides the formation of the committee, the Railways also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, Rs 2.5 lakh each to seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each to those with minor injuries.
According to the Railways, Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC) Northern Railway, are the members of the panel.
The committee has started its probe and has directed to secure all the video footage of the New Delhi Railway Station.