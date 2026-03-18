Debendra skilfully guided BJP, says Rajnath

Bhubaneswar: Payingtribute to former Union minister Debendra Pradhan on his first death anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he was the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of BJP in Odisha. Addressing a large gathering of leaders of various fields of society here, Singh said, Pradhan was called the ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Odisha BJP because he was not onlya skilled strategist but also fully committed to the party’s ideology.

He (Pradhan) skilfully guided the party amidst the complexities of regional politics, the Defence Minister said. “Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party is continuously expanding in Odisha and moving forward on the strong foundation laid by Pradhan,” he said.

Debendra Pradhan was president of the State BJP three times, during which he worked to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, Singh said, adding that “It was a part of his passion to establish a direct relation with party workers.”

With dedication along with organisational ability and foresight, he strengthened the party’s roots in Odisha and today, the BJP is ruling the State, he said. He (Pradhan) had also led the brick collection campaign in Odisha about 30 years ago for the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya,Singh said.

Pradhan had connected various sections of society to this movement and strengthened the sentiment of faith, participation, and cultural unity among the people, Singh said. He further noted that Pradhan has served in several important roles in the Central government and played an active role in the formulation of national policies. He has contributed to the implementation of numerous schemes in sectors such as energy, petroleum, and natural gas.

“One of the most memorable moments in Pradhan ji’s political life was the day he took his oath as a Union minister in Odia language. It was not merely a formality but a powerful message. He ensured that Odia language received its due respect,” Singh stated.