Dedicated BC Commission holds public hearing
Highlights
The Dedicated Commission that completed public hearings in five composite districts of State including Hyderabad will be holding its next public hearing in Warangal on November 21.
Hyderabad: The Dedicated Commission that completed public hearings in five composite districts of State including Hyderabad will be holding its next public hearing in Warangal on November 21.
Busani Venkateswara Rao, chairman of the Dedicated Commission who conducted public hearing at Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Sankshema (DSS) Bhavan, Masab Tank on Wednesday later informed media that as part of preparing a comprehensive report, the Commission was ensuring that views of maximum stakeholders are taken and their concerns are considered.
He said that the Commission will be wrapping up the task of public hearing across the State in the coming days and submitting a foolproof report to the government to ensure legal hurdles are avoided.
