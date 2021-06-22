Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be on Two-day Visit to kochi on 23 June 2021

New Delhi: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will go on a two-day visit to Kochi on Thursday. The Defense Minister On Friday, June 25 will review the progress of the indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) being built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

He will reach Kochi on Thursday and will visit the IAC on Friday.The Official sources gave this information on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Defense Minister's two-day visit to Kochi is taking place in view of the delay in the IAC's sea trials. The trip was planned in the first half of this year But it was postponed in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.