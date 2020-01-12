Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP Sees AAP-Congress Pact

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday pointed a finger at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress of having an identical view on several issues and predicted an alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls to be held on February 8. He was addressing a media conference in the national as the countdown for the Delhi assembly elections began.

According to the BJP leader, both parties spoke in the same language on important issues like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Theirstands were similar on the issue of corruption as well, he pointed out.

The Rajya Sabha MP added that Congress and AAP triggered riots in Delhi on the issue of CAA and accuse them of misleading people.

Vijay Goel said that Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed at the time of 2015 elections that he had volumes of evidence against the then Congress government, but it was clear as to what action he took after he became chief minister.

Delhi goes to elections on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11. Currently, AAP headed by incumbent chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, is well ahead of the other parties. Though Subhash Chopra of the Congress boasted that the party would get a clear majority and form its government, the claim as seen by several observers, appears to be bluster.

The BJP also is nowhere near AAP at the moment and is counting on national issues and PM Modi's charisma to propel it forward.